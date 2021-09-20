Local GOP party official elected youth chairman on Kentucky’s 2nd district

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 — The vice chairman of the Republican Party of Nelson County was recently elected to serve as youth chairman for the state GOP’s 2nd Congressional District.

On Sept. 11th, James Victery was elected to serve as youth chairman for the GOP’s 2nd Congressional District as part of the state party’s reorganization.

The reorganization takes place very four years following a presidential election. The reorganization begins and the local county level and progresses up to the state party level. The process includes the election of new officers, members-at-large, and delegates to the state convention from each congressional district.

Victery will serve as youth chair through the summer of 2025. As youth chair, he will be responsible for GOP efforts to organize and maximize voter turnout throughout the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I’m humbled by the faith the GOP community in Kentucky has put in me,” he said. “I am optimistic about the vision our new 2nd District Chairman (Tom Tye of Boyle County) has proposed to increase Republican turnout during next year’s local election cycle, the 2023 state elections, and of course the 2024 Presidential election cycle.”

Victery was encouraged to run for the seat by current RPNC Chairman Trey Bradley.

The date for the state level reorganization has not been set, but it will take place between October 15 and November 15, 2021.

-30-