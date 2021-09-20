‘Back to Homemakers Fair’ set for Sept. 30, 2021 at the Nelson County Civic Center

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 — Don’t miss the “Back to Homemakers Fair”, a free first-time event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Nelson County Civic Center. This new event is sponsored by the Nelson County Homemakers.

Participants can expect to discover what is new with Extension, including new types of clubs, from the mail box club, to soups & nuts with everything in between — book clubs, cultural arts and quilting, and even fitness activities to keep healthy.

Some Homemakers might wear aprons, but cookies aren’t the only thing cooking! Come and discover something new and exciting!

You can learn the correct installation of children’s car seats in your vehicle, and the benefit of eating locally produced foods, etc.

Crume Drugs will be offering flu shots and the 1st and 2nd COVID vaccines. Please remember to bring ID and insurance cards.

There will be two nurses to provide blood pressure checks.

Margaret Neal with the Nelson County Community Clinic will be on hand to discuss the services available at the clinic.

PLEASE NOTE. Masks must be worn at all times while in the Civic Center for the health and safety of all.

For additional information call 345-9204.

-30-