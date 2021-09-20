Obituary: William Howard Cissell, 81, Loretto

William Howard Cissell, 81, of Loretto, died peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 6, 1940, to William Leo and Mary Etta Devers Cissell. He graduated from St. Francis High School. He retired from Jim Beam Distillery after 41 ½ years.

WILLIAM HOWARD CISSELL

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoying farming, hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. He loved country music and keeping the feeder full for the cardinals and hummingbirds. He taught his children, grandchildren, and those that thought of him as family so much about nature and living off the land.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church who served on the Cemetery Committee and in many other volunteer positions.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Sue Ella Thomas Cissell; two daughters, Mindy Filiatreau and Lisa Cissell; three sisters, Mary Lorene Cissell, Margaret Alice Cissell, and Doris Jean Portman; and one brother, Larry Cissell.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Tobe Cissell; four daughters, Shannon (Jonathan) Duvall of Queenstown, Md., Renee (Mike) Kaminski and Cara Brahm, both of Lebanon and Terri Voils of Bardstown; one son, Michael Cissell of Loretto; one stepdaughter, Paula (David) Eckert of Louisville; two stepsons, Rick (Kristin) Tobe of Louisville and Kevin Tobe of Miami, Fla.; three sisters, Anna Catherine (Bob) Spalding and Jane (Gene) Spalding, both of Loretto and Mary Lynn (Brad) Lyvers of Bardstown; three brothers, Philip (Diane) Cissell of Shepherdsville, Frankie (Nancy) Cissell of Bardstown and Johnny (Linda) Cissell of Loretto; six granddaughters, Bayly (Semie) Cash, Taylor Cissell, Abbi Cissell, Laurel Brahm, Ava Duvall, and Avery Voils; six grandsons, Sawyer (Colleen) Filiatreau, Nick Kaminski, Braydon Cissell, Will Kaminski, Archie Duvall, and Leo Voils; two stepgranddaughters, Madeline and Grace Tobe; one great-grandson, Breon Cash; one son-in-law, Chris (Pam) Filiatreau of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are his nephews, Matthew Cissell, Robbie Cissell, Drew Cissell, Jeremy Lyvers, Billy Moore, and Cole Cissell.

Expressions of sympathy can be made as contributions to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), 10160 Linn Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40223

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-