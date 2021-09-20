Obituary: Lee Thomas Stansbury, 83, Cox’s Creek

Lee Thomas Stansbury, 83, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Nelson County to the late William and Edith Mae Adkins Stansbury. He was a retired employee of Porcelain Metals in Louisville and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. He loved to hunt, pitch horseshoes and enjoyed playing softball in his early years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Frances Fulkerson; and four brothers, Billy Ray Stansbury, Bro. Victor Stansbury, Charles Stansbury and Robert Stansbury.

He is survived by one daughter, Amy Stansbury of Springfield, Tenn.; two sons, David (Jan) Stansbury of Bardstown and Mark Stansbury of Cox’s Creek; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Cross officiating. Burial is in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

