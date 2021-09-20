Obituary: Robert Leon Chesser Jr., 69, Bloomfield

Robert Leon Chesser Jr., 69, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Bloomfield to the late Leon and Ivy Lewis Chesser. He was retired from Williams Sanitation after 20 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman through the day and a competitive pool player when the sun went down.

ROBERT LEON CHESSER JR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Chesser and Patricia “Pat” Hardin; one brother, Michael Chesser; and one grandson, Steven Zachary Chesser.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Chesser; three daughters, Tiffany Chesser of Bardstown, Nikki Chesser of Taylorsville, and Haley (Adam) Jones of Bloomfield; three sons, Darris (Tonya) Chesser of Taylorsville, Stevie Chesser of Eminence, and Rodney Chesser of Bloomfield; five brothers; four sisters; 18 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 2:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-