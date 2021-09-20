Obituary: Charles Cecil Railey, 77, Springfield

Charles Cecil Railey, 77, of Railey Lane, Springfield, died at 8:10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Washington County Dec. 9, 1943, to the late James David “J.D.” and Rosaline Weathers Railey. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a retired employee of Armour Food Company.

CHARLES CECIL RAILEY

He was preceded in death by two brothers, William David Railey (Sept. 14, 1993), and George Alton Railey (Aug. 9, 1999).

Survivors include his wife, Mary Fogle Railey; two daughters, Mary O. Coleman (George) and Teresa D. Railey both of Springfield; two sons, Cecil Railey (Pam) of Springfield and Lawrence Railey of Winchester; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of the Players Club. Serving as casket bearers will be Quentin Coleman, Justin Railey, Devin Coleman, Isaiah Railey, Landon Railey and William Railey.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-