COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports 82 new cases reported in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 — Nelson County reported 82 new COVID-19 on Monday afternoon. This is on top of the 74 new cases reported last Thursday afternoon. The new cases bring the county’s case total to 7,358, with 344 of those active and being tracked. The county has recorded 70 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 35 new COVID-19 cases Monday by the regional health department, bringing the county’s case total to 3,498. Of those cases, 158 are active and being monitored. The county has 41 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County reported 9 new COVID-19 cases Monday for a total of 2,091 cases. Of those cases, 77 are active. The county has reported 41 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County has 22 new COVID-19 cases Monday, for

a total of 2,181 cases. Of those cases, 95 are considered active. The county has had 29 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 204 new COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total of 15,733 cases. Of those cases, 827 are active. The county has had 208 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 33 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday. Of those cases, 111 are active cases. The county has reported 29 COVID-related deaths.

-30-