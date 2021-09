NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 — The Elizabethtown National Active and Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1050 will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at American Legion Post 113, 1251 Ring Road in Elizabethtown. The speaker will be from MASA (Medical Air Services Association).

The chapter held their monthly meeting Sept. 13th. Tooshie Murell from Forever Homes for Paws dog rescue in Radcliff spoke and chapter members donated items of need to the rescue

