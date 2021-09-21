Obituary: Thresa Dianne Mattingly, 73, Lebanon

Thresa Dianne Mattingly, 73, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 4, 1948, in Marion County. She was a retired employee of the old Fruit of the Loom factory in Campbellsville. She loved her family, her garden, her farm and her relationship with the Lord. She was a member of Abundant Life Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter “Jim” Mattingly Jr.; one son, James Walter “Jamie” Mattingly III; her parents, John Reuben and Frances Flossie Wooley Blandford; two sisters, Joanne Wiley and Mahala Seigel; and two brothers, Robert “Bobby” Blandford and Richard H. “Ricky” Blandford.

Survivors include four children, Terri R. Thomas, Troy Mattingly (Glenda) and Sherri Wilson (Todd), all of Lebanon, and Tonya Deering (Robbie) of Mackville; six sisters, Terri Simpson of Bardstown, Elaine Miles and Veronica Baumer, both of Louisville, Angela Puckett of Elizabethtown, Charlene Nugent and Cabrini Gordon, both of Lebanon; three brothers, Johnny C. Blandford of Bardstown, Mike Blandford and Kirby Blandford, both of Lebanon; 14 grandchildren, Jerrid Blandford, Brennan Blandford, Kendall Benningfield, Jenna Bland, Rob Deering, Rochelle Brahm, Cameron Deering, Eden Deering, Seth Deering, Lydia Deering, Reuben Deering, Titus Deering, Mason Wilson and Troy Mattingly Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Alexis Blandford, Blakeli Blandford and Brooklyn Lewis.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, 549 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon with Pastor Neal Gordon officiating. Burial is in Family Fellowship Church/Pleasant Run Cemetery in Lebanon.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, and 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church.

Pallbearers are Ricky Brahm, Levi Brahm, Mitchell Wheatley, Mark Clark, Jeremy Votow and Andrew Hays. Her grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to One Bridge of Hope, c/o Bev Lee, 2645 Bardstown Road, Saint Catharine, KY 40061

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

