Obituary: Morgan E. Hellard, 80, Ellen Hellard, 80, both of Louisville

Morgan E. Hellard, 80, and Ellen Hellard, 80, both of Louisville, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, and Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Jan. 6, 1941, in Nelson County to the late Thomas Edward “T.E.” and Ernestine Burgin Hellard. She was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Anderson County to the late William Edgar “Peg” and Fannie Jane Barnett Scrogham. He was a retired employee of General Electric, was a member of the former Chaplin Fork Baptist Church and loved fishing, hunting and gardening. She was a retired employee of General Electric, was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and loved fishing, quilting, gardening and cooking.

MORGAN E. HELLARD AND ELLEN HELLARD

He was preceded in death by one sister, Blanche Yates; and one brother, Jack Hopewell.

He is survived by several nieces.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Elizabeth Sea; and four brothers, William Scrogham Jr., Charles Scrogham, Wayne Scrogham and Robert Scrogham.

She is survived by three sisters, Ruby Hagerman of Chaplin, Helen Coulter of Louisville and Lois Newton of Willisburg; one brother, Lee Scrogham of Fairfield; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winford Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

