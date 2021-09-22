Obituary: Jo Ann Pardue Oglesby, 82, Buffalo

Jo Ann Pardue Oglesby, 82, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Taylor Regional Hospital. She was born in Louisville Nov. 28, 1939, to the late Mattie Elizabeth Phelps. She was a loving mother, sister and friend.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Julie Oglesby.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Leroy) Martin of Buffalo and Shannon Weaver of Hodgenville; one brother, John Pardue; three grandchildren, Christopher Oglesby, Jessica Nelson, and Jerry Dailey; four great-grandchildren, Cora Nelson, Mattie Nelson, Michael Oglesby, and Coby Oglesby; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-