Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Joseph Wayne Kinder, 32, Bardstown, no tail lamps; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; receiving stolen property. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Crystal Dawn Hoard, 44, Bardstowm, receiving stolen property; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kyrie Jo Canales, 30, Bardstown, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

David Tyler Catron, 30, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $415. Booked at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-