Obituary: Brenda Sue Bunch, 67, formerly of Lebanon

Brenda Sue Bunch, 67, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon. She was born May 25, 1954, in Bardstown to the late Daniel and Fannie Mae Johnson Pritchard. She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Alice Green, Wilma Ingram, and Barbara Hall; and three brothers, Sam Pritchard, James William Pritchard and Steve Pritchard.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Bunch and Tracy (Chris) Lyon, both of Lebanon; her fiance’, Lonnie Faulkner of Lebanon; four sisters, Shirley Maddox, Linda Watson, Sandie Pritchard all of Bardstown, and Betty Jackson of Shepherdsville; two brothers, Robert Pritchard and Floyd Pritchard, both of Bardstown; and three grandchildren, Bryson Douglas, Carrington (Jordyn) McKay, and Glenn Omarrion Burch.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Little Union Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

