Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Perkins, 89, Bardstown

Kenneth Eugene Perkins, 89, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was a Baptist by faith and a member of Clermont Baptist Church. He had been a Sunday school teacher at one time. He was a hard worker, a good husband and great provider. He enjoyed chatting with family and friends and never met a stranger. He was an animal lover who loved his cats, his cherished dog Peanut and current best friend Paffy. He will be remembered by this family for whistling and singing through stores and he will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn Joyce Perkins; his parents, Oral and Edna Perkins; and five siblings, Gertie Crigler, Norma Jean Anderson, Lavern Sanders, Richard Perkins and Oral Perkins Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are is one daughter, Debra Ellenburg (Rick) of Clermont; one son, Eugene Perkins of Shepherdsville; six grandchildren, Anthony Eugene Perkins (Patty), Christopher Louis Perkins (Tera), Clifton Dale Perkins (Nicole), Dennis Ray Coyle Jr. (Heather), Bruce Dewayne Coyle, and Amanda Coy (Scott); 10 great-grandchildren, Melissa Gayle, Chelsey Nicole (Dustin), Eli Scott, Zachary Louis Perkins, Drew Michael Perkins, Dallas Perkins, Tyler Perkins, Alyssa Coyle, Mariah Moore and Jaylen Moore; and four great-great-grandchildren Alaina Rose, Weston Scott, Grace and Ava.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

