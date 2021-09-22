Obituary: John W. Blair Jr., 79, formerly of New Hope

John W. Blair Jr., 79, formerly of New Hope, died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home in Smiths Grove. He was born Sept. 4, 1942, in New Hope. He was a retired farmer and a retired employee of Wilbert Plastics in Lebanon. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where he served on the cemetery committee for many years. He enjoyed coaching little league sports at the New Hope ballpark and he was an avid UK fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John William Blair Sr. and Helen Nevitt Blair; two sisters, Janice Culver and Lucy Hamrick; and three brothers, Mike Blair, David Blair and Jeff Blair;

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Bonnie Sue Blair; two children, Gene Blair (Joyce) of Bowling Green and Melissa Towery (Clark) of Scottsville; one sister, Bonnie Jean Mouser (Dennis) of Rineyville; two brothers, Tommy Blair (Deborah) of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Ralph Blair (Barbara) of New Haven; six grandchildren, Drew Strickland, William Robert Blair, Lucas Corey Blair, Addison Downing (Ty), Quinn Towery and Mason Towery; and three stepgrandchildren, Cody Moore, Neva Fraizer and Colton Fraizer.

Cremation was chosen. A Memorial Mass is noon Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Dean R. Giulitto.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

