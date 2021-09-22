Obituary: Mary Rita Simpson Peake, 71, Bardstown

Mary Rita Simpson Peake, 71, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 22, 1950, in Marion County. She loved art, gardening, and enjoyed being with her grandson, Blake, and her beloved pet dog Jazzarae. She was of the Catholic faith.

MARY RITA SIMPSON PEAKE

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Hall “J. H.” Simpson, and Emma Simpson Tinnell; her stepfather, Jim Tinnell; three sisters, Doris Ruley, Beulah Hardin, and Clara Jean Rogers; and four brothers, Mike Simpson, Tommy Simpson, J. E. Simpson, and Ricky Simpson.

She is survived by one daughter, Jackie Peake of Cincinnati; one son, Doug Peake of Louisville; two sisters, Cathy Gartland and Helen Kappell; two brothers, Freddy Simpson and Stevie Simpson; one grandson, Blake Peake;

and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Scott Turner officaitng. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward her services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

