Two arrested on drug charges by KSP following Bluegrass Parkway traffic stop

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Jose Armando Padilla-Torres and Jose Cardenes Rodriguez face drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Nelson County on the BG Parkway.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 — Two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped by Kentucky State Police in the eastbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway near the 26 mile marker.

While on patrol on the BG Tuesday, troopers stopped a Chevrolet Equinox for equipment and traffic violations. During the stop, troopers were given consent to search the vehicle by the driver, Jose Armando Padilla-Torres, 31, of Sonora, Mexico.

The search uncovered 15 pounds of methamphetamine and 5.25 pounds of cocaine inside the vehicle. Torres and a passenger, Jose Cardenes Rodriguez, 26, also of Mexico, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine) and trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Both men were lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center. Bond for each man is set at $150,000 cash.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Trooper Ethan Whitlock.

