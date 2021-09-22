Obituary: Larry Jene Jackson Davis, 79, Bardstown

Larry Jene Jackson Davis, 79, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept, 21, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Vine Grove to the late Charles Turner Davis and Eloise Louise Jackson Davis. He was a former employee of Burch Printers in South Bend, Ind., and attended Harvest Hope Church. He enjoyed playing the lottery and was a great husband and cared for his wife very much.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Millard Davis; three daughters, Sandra Gilbert of Scottsville, Ind., Michelle Christakes of Elizabethtown, and Melanie Davis of Payneville; three sisters, Katherine Wood of Vine Grove, Deborah Davis of Louisville and Darlene Hazelwood of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The family followed his wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

