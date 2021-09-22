Obituary: Michael David ‘Mike’ Fowler, 72, formerly of Bardstown

Michael David “Mike” Fowler, 72, formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Hillcreek Rehab and Healthcare in Louisville. He was born Jan. 1, 1949, to Joseph D. and Mabel Marie Wimsett Fowler. He was the retired owner of Fowler’s Auto Electric Service. He loved to line dance and loved old classic cars. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Mary Ann Fowler Denham.

He is survived by one daughter, Missie (Joe) Chapman of Bloomfield; one son, Jeremy Fowler; two stepdaughters; five stepsons; five sisters, Millie Royal of Florida, Janie Ray of Bardstown, Barbara Hamilton, Wanda Fowler, and Betty (Alex) Mattingly, all of Lexington; four brothers, Tom (Mary Ann) Fowler of Taylorsville, Pat (Celeste) Fowler and Joseph (Thelma) Fowler, both of Fredericksburg, and Bobby (Edith) Fowler of St. Louis, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Burial is in Holy Trinity Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

