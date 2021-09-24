Obituary: Margaret Louise Moore, 79, formerly of Bardstown

Margaret Louise Moore, 79, of Brooks, formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Aug. 15, 1942, in Bardstown.

She was known as Granny by most. She was an avid dog lover and enjoyed traveling with her husband and dogs in their RV. She was a devoted wife, a great mother and doting grandmother. She was an exceptional cook and hosted many holidays. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Goldie Hillard; four sisters, Wanda Sue Rubino, Barbara Jean Hillard, Myrtle Lucas, and Maudie Hanson; and two brothers, William Hillard and Jimmy Guy Hillard.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, James “Pepper” Moore; one daughter, Karen Moore; two sons, Richard Moore and Jeffrey (Liz) Moore;

four siblings, Mary Nalley, Billy Jack Hillard, Billy Ray Hillard, and Lupie Hillard; and five grandchildren, Ian (Kristen) Clifford, Leah (Ben) Clifford, Ryne Neltnor, Olivia Moore, and John Moore.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

