Obituary: Richard Patrick ‘Ricky’ Mattingly Jr., 70, Springfield

Richard Patrick “Ricky” Mattingly Jr., 70, of Haydon Lane, Springfield, died at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Janet McDonald Mattingly; one son, Brian (Angela) Mattingly of Bardstown; four sisters, Donna (Pat) Mudd and Laurie (Terry) Smith, both of Springfield, Elaine (Ken) Baker of Lexington and Alicia Mattingly of Louisville; one brother, Tim (Kris) Mattingly of Elizabethtown; and four grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, and 7-9:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Friday evening prayer service.

The family requests that face masks be worn at the funeral home and at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

