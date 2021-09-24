Obituary: Marian E. Higdon, 72, Bardstown

Marian E. Higdon, 72, of Bardstown, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, after a prolonged illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in July 4, 1949 in Marion County. She graduated from St. Charles High School in 1967. She was an employee at Masterson’s Appliance for several years and was also employed as an administrative assistant at Communicare in Bardstown.

MARIAN E. HIGDON

She was a member of St. Thomas Church and was very active in bereavement activities there. She spent more than 30 years as a supportive, faithful Air Force wife with her husband Bob. During that time, she moved 13 times, making friends everywhere she went, and was still in touch with friends from 50 years ago. She also raised three wonderful children over the years, and became the loving, caring grandmother of six beautiful granddaughters. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with those girls, and simply enjoying life with them.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, William T. Clark; one sister-in-law, Debbie Clark; and one brother-in-law, John Wathen.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob Higdon; one daughter, Lea Anne (Jason) Simpson of Chaplin; two sons, Rob (Andrea) Higdon of Bardstown and Shane (Sharon) Higdon of Georgetown; her mother, Lorene Peake Clark of Holy Cross; six sisters, Darlene (David) Wideman of Radcliff, Jane (Jimmy) Dragoo, Cathy (Mike) Fenwick and Lola (Ralph) Ballard, all of Bardstown, and Elaine Wathen and Roxanne (Glenn) Norris, both of Holy Cross; seven brothers, Frankie Clark, Eddie Clark, Johnny Clark, Mark (Cathy) Clark, Phillip Clark and Steve Clark, all of Holy Cross, and Charles (Elaine) Clark of Loretto; six granddaughters, Emily Simpson, Anna Simpson, Julianne Simpson, Kaitlyn Higdon, Ashlyn Higdon and Laura Higdon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown with the Ben Brown officiating with cremation following the funeral.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Scott Turner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials go to St. Thomas Church.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arragements.

-30-