Nelson reports 42 new cases; county ranks 19th in total number of COVID-19 cases

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 — With all but four counties in the “red” on the state COVID-19 incidence rate map, Nelson and surrounding counties are seeing lower numbers of new cases being reported.

Of the state’s 120 counties, Nelson County still ranks 19th in the number of total COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

STATEWIDE CASE DATA. According to state data, 4,099 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across Kentucky. Of those new cases, 1,093 cases were individuals 18 years old and younger.

Statewide, there are 625 COVID patients in the state’s intensive care units (ICUs), with 424 of those individuals currently on ventilators.

Forty-four new COVID-related deaths were reported statewide on Thursday.

NELSON COUNTY. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in Nelson County. The new cases bring the county’s case total to 7,478, with 464 of those cases still active and being monitored. The county has reported 70 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s case total to 3,567. Of those cases, 229 are considered active. The county has reported 41 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 10 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,127. Of those cases, 113 cases are active. The county has reported 41 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported 7 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,224 cases. Of those cases, 139 are active. The county has reported 29 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s case total to 16,102. Of those cases, 1,194 are active and being monitored. The county has reported 209 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing that county’s case total to 3,170. Of that total, 160 cases are active and being monitored. The county has reported 29 COIVD-related deaths.

