Obituary: Homer Miracle, 83, New Haven

Homer Miracle, 83, of New Haven, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

HOMER MIRACLE

He was born March 10, 1938 in Bell County to Hubert and Mary Vanover Miracle. He was a retired meat cutter for Key Market, and a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Betty Jo Miracle; and six brothers, Bill Miracle, Walter Miracle, HD Miracle, Lee Miracle, Lester Miracle and Harold Miracle.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Hicks Miracle; five daughters, Connie Reiter, Debbie Coursey (Darrell), Marie Morgan (Gary), Rachel Kroening (Paul), and Rhonda Nichols (Bruce); two sons, J.R. Miracle (Linda) and Randall Slinker (Trista); one brother, Robert Miracle; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-