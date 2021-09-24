Obituary: Maribeth May Stork, 67, formerly of Bardstown

Maribeth May Stork, 67, formerly of Bardstown, died Sept. 16, 2021, in Corydon, Ind. She was born June 1954 in Bardstown to Snider May and William Howard May.

She grew up in Bardstown attending Bardstown Elementary School, Junior High School and Bardstown High School. She enjoyed her school years but found her greatest love in caring for other children. One of her favorite places was Mrs. Brown’s Children’s Care just down the alley from her home. She spent many hours there and loved every minute of it. She adored children.

After graduating high school, she made a career in childcare. Several families’ grown children today tell wonderful stories of the love and care Maribeth shared with them. She attended beauty school and had a career as a stylist at Bernadette’s Beauty Shop.

In the late 70’s she moved to Montgomery, Ala., to live with her sister Anne and brother-in-law, John. She was a kindergarten teacher-aide at St. Bede Catholic Elementary and Junior High School, assisting Sr. Annina, an Adrian Dominican. Her sister was the school librarian. She became the beloved aunt to her niece and nephew, Mary Ruth Hamilton and Leo Haydon Hamilton. Her sister Jean joined her in Alabama and they were roommates for several years.

In the early 80’s they returned to Bardstown and she entered Elizabethtown Community College and earned her nursing Ddgree. On graduating she had a nursing career at Flaget Memorial Hospital and once again became a favorite of many Bardstownians as a super nurse.

She married Dennis Stork in 1992. He became a computer programmer and they moved to Douglasville, Penn., where he worked in his field. She worked there at a nursery school. In 2000 they returned briefly to Bardstown, then moved on to Corydon, Ind. She continued her career as a nurse at Harrison Coount Memorial Hospital. Her health forced her to retire in 2006.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Foreman May.

Among the survivors are one sister, Anne May Hamilton of Bardstown; and two brothers, John Darrell May of Owensboro and William Albert May of Lexington.

A farewell will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Cemetery with Deacon John Hamilton officiating.

Please join us in sharing our beloved times with our dear Maribeth.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

