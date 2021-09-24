Obituary: Julie Garrett, 52, Bardstown

Julie Garrett, 52, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 14, 1969 in Toledo, Ohio, and was a school bus driver for Bardstown City Schools.

JULIE GARRETT

She is survived by her loving husband, Terry Garrett; three children, Alex (Simone Edelin) Johnson, Jessica Garrett, and Allison Garrett; her parents, Lee and Patricia Johnson; one brother, Chris (Tim) Johnson; and four grandchildren, Makayla Zy-Nye Johnson, Alex Michael Johnson Jr., Xavier Kai Johnson, and Kovie Reign Johnson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, and noon to 8 p.m. Wedbnesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-