Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 22-24, 2021 By admin

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

Lester Alfonzen Phillips, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,000. Booked at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Marte, 33, Louisville, fugitive from another state. Bond is $1,100 cash. Booked at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Danielle R. Parker, 35, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Lee Swift, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); parole violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

Casey Leann Coombs, 37, Bloomfield, wanton abuse or neglect of an adult; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:04 a.m. by Probation and Parole.

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Christoper Dakota Hagan, 23, New Haven, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree (2 counts) No bond listed. Booked at 12:43 a.m. Friday,, Sept. 24, 2021, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Earl Ramahn Mason, 40, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Todd Stephen Harrell, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $946 cash. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-