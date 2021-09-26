Obituary: Geraldine Lydian Calbert, 72, Louisville

Geraldine Lydian Calbert, 72, of Louisville, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home. She was born Sept. 22, 1949, in Bardstown. She was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary “Deana” Lydian; and four sisters, Elizabeth Guyton, Mary Virginia Livers, Charlotte Maddox, and Sarah Josephine Marshall.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Ed Calbert of Louisville; one daughter, Veronica Lynn (James) Boggan of Louisville; two sisters, Nancy B. Corrothers of Maryland and Margaret L. Smith of Bardstown; one brother, Charles “Mike” (Catherine) Lydian of Bardstown; five grandchildren, John Edward Boggan, Dominic Pittman, Kechelle Bobo, Kalvin Boggan, and Antonio Sewell; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

The funeral is noon Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington with the Rev. Charles Commodore officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

