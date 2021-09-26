Obituary: Debbie Cissell, 63, Cox’s Creek
Debbie Cissell, 63, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home. She was born May 29, 1958, in Nelson County. She retired from American Greetings and was a piano teacher for many years. She was of the Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hark and Ruby Parrish; three sisters, Barbara Cheatham, Helen Gritton, and Mary Joyce Parrish; and one brother, Everett Parrish.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Keith Cissell of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Ashley (Jonathan) Tatman of Concord, N.C.; one son, Matt (Mariya) Cissell of Milton, Ga.; three sisters, Kathleen Pile of Woodlawn, Betty Hill of Bardstown, and Sue Parrish of Woodlawn; two grandchildren, Liam Cissell and Peyton Tatman; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service is 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Pile officiating.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family requests visitors to wear a mask at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County or American Cancer Society.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
