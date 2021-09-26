Obituary: John Paul Miles, 58, Mount Washington

John Paul Miles, 58, of Mount Washington, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a retired employee of CEVA and attended Big Church. He was a graduate of Trinity High School, attended Eastern Kentucky University where he played baseball for four years, and was an avid University of Louisville fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, the beach, telling jokes, and hunting. He especially loved his role of being a dad.

JOHN PAUL MILES

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Miles; and one brother, Mike Miles.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lisa Williams Miles; three children, Paul Miles, Gabrielle Miles and Allen Miles; three sisters, Susie Jarboe (Ben), Kathy Bleemel (Ronnie), and Charlotte Freeman (Mark); three brothers, Eddie Miles (Trish), Jimmy Miles (Andrea) and Robert Miles (Sammie); and one sister-in-law, Gina Miles.

The celebration of his life is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Mount Washington City Pavilion.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the city pavilion.

Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky, 7321 New LaGrange Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40222

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-