Obituary: Mary Catherine Harned Bagwell, 89, Boston

Mary Catherine Harned Bagwell, 89, of Boston, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown. She was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Lebanon Junction to her parents, William Curtis and Julia Maraman Harned. She retired from Jim Beam Distillery and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Chester Bagwell; her parents; and two daughters-in-law, Donna Bagwell and Connie Bagwell.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda Comley (Timmy); two sons, Bryan Bagwell (Debbie) and Mark Bagwell; one brother, Jimmy Harned (Betty); four grandchildren, Zach Bagwell (Rachael), Zane Bagwell (Polly), Chris Bagwell (Mary Beth) and Austin Bagwell; and four great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-