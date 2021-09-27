Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Angel Marie Brennan, 49, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; wanton endangerment, first-degree; license to be in possession; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:51 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Scott Tomlin, 29, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, second-degree; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 4:06 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Adam Dale Meier, 32, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 1:09 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Wayne Mudd, 40, Bardstown, no charge information. No bond listed. Booked at 9:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-