Obituary: Aubrey E. McGinnis Jr., 91, Bardstown

Aubrey E. McGinnis Jr., 91, of Bardstown, departed this life on Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born March 21, 1930, in Muskegon, Mich. He was the son of the late Aubrey E. McGinnis Sr. and Leland F. Blevins McGinnis.

AUBREY E. MCGINNIS JR.

He made a profession of faith and was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church. He retired from East Kentucky Power Coop after 32 years of service. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan and loved being around family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Betty C. McGinnis; and three sisters, Virginia Vickers, Catherine Curry, and Larkie Hudgins.

He is survived by three children, Terry (Annette) McGinnis of Loretto, and Gary (Elsie) McGinnis and Melissa (James Gartland), both of Bardstown; one sister, Jackie Hudson of Greensburg; one grandson, Nicholas Metcalf; two bonus grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) McGinnis and Crystal (Greg Boone) Hughes; and numerous bonus great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Haynews officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-