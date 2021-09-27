Obituary: Larry Wayne Miracle, 64, Cox’s Creek

Larry Wayne Miracle, 64, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. He was born May 26, 1957, in Pineville to the late Chester and Faye Lewis Miracle. He was a former employee of Inoac and a former girls’ soccer coach through the recreation league.

LARRY WAYNE MIRACLE

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Miracle and Gary Miracle.

He is survived by two daughters, Shana (John III) Clark and Heather Miracle, both of Bardstown; and three grandchildren, Tyler Cage Clark, Riley Fulwider and Madison Gant.

The memorial service is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request that contributions be made through the funeral home for Larry’s funeral expenses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-