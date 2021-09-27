America First Caucus town hall to feature candidates for Congress, 50th District

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 — The Nelson County American First Caucus is inviting the public to a town hall meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Nelson County Public Library meeting room.

The meeting will feature Christopher Henning, an Iowa native who served three combat tours in the U.S. Army and now lives in Shepherdsville. Henning plans to seek the Republican nomination for the 2nd Congressional District, the seat now occupied by U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie.

ABOUT HENNING. Henning’s roots in Kentucky go back to his fifth great-grandfather, who is buried near Tompkinsville.

In his military career, Henning trained all over the United States and served three combat tours.

If elected he promises to “be that voice in Washington that we currently do have. I will not be a pawn for the establishment, but a real voice, to help solve our national issues which have far reaching effects on the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

50th DISTRICT CANDIDATE. The meeting will also feature Candy Hawks-Massaroni, a Boston-area resident who plans to seek the Republican nomination for 50th District state representative, a seat currently held by Republican state Rep. Chad McCoy.

Massaroni recently spoke before the Bardstown Board of Education asking the board change its policy regarding students wearing masks to one that allows parents to make the decision.

She and Henning will be at the town hall meeting starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

-30-