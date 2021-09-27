City of Bardstown mosquito fogging program rescheduled for this Wednesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 — Due to the weather conditions last Wednesday, the City of Bardstown did not conduct its Mosquito Fogging Program.

The city has rescheduled the Mosquito Fogging Program for this Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, and plans to continue every three weeks until the first frost.

The revised scheduled for the fogging includes:

• September 29th

• October 20th

• November 10th (if necessary)

During fogging operations, please keep children away from the fogging vehicle, go inside and remain indoors while the fogging vehicle is in your neighborhood.

The city not fog in the areas where residents have indicated health issues or concerns. If you would like to be added to the “No Fog List” please call City Hall at (502) 348-5947.

