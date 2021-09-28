Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Alzahir Montero, 19, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury). Booked at 2:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kaleb Michael Shehan, 25, Bloomfield, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Jon Scott Buechele, 37, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 7:23 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

James W. Rose, 39, Taylorsville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:48 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-