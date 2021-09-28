Obituary: Billy Charles Morrow, 68, Bardstown

Billy Charles Morrow, 68, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 16, 1953, to Wallace Morrow Jr. and Mary June Warner Morrow. He was a former Kentucky DOT. He had a mowing service for 20 years and was known as the “yardman”. He was of the Baptist faith and an avid UK fan.

BILLY CHARLES MORROW

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robin Morrow.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty Weaver Morrow; two daughters, Angela Kay (Michael) Morrow Meredith of Bardstown and Martina Ray of New Haven; one sister, Bonnie (Harry) Goldberg of LaGrange; four grandsons, Michael Johnson, Martin Ray, Jonathan and Samuel Saunders; and one nephew, Jamie Lyvers of LaGrange.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Dale Wimsatt officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

