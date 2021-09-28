Obituary: Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Lee Underwood, 76

Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Underwood, 76, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home. He logged and farmed all his life and enjoyed John Deere tractors, lottery tickets, watching NASCAR, playing cornhole and most of all, spending time with his family.

RONNIE “RONNIE” LEE UNDERWOOD

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Bessie Underwood; one sister, Wilma Sims; and two brothers, Tony Underwood and Darrell Underwood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Mae Underwood; two daughters, Regina Dones of New Haven and Rhonda (Mark) Click of Louisville; six siblings, Joyce Underwood of Campbellsville, Kay Ehlers of Louisville, Barbara Williams of Central City, Sandy Underwood of Henderson, Pam Mardiney of Maryland and Janet Underwood of Magnolia; three grandchildren, Brittany (Chad) Carter of Hodgenville, Cassie (Ben) Riley of Bardstown and Emily Duncan of Hodgenville; five great-grandchildren, Cierra Humphrey “Big Girl”, Caiden Newton, Hayden Riley, Waylon Beatty and Weston Beatty; and his sidekick/partner in crime, Molly.

The funeral was Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Darryl Coe officiating. Burial was in Mount Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville was in charge of arrangements.

-30-