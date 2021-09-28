28 Nelson County high school students named Sen. Jeff Green Scholars

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2021 — Twenty-eight 2021 high school graduates from Nelson County have been named Sen. Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). To earn this honor, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and score at least a 28 composite on the ACT.

Students earning this honor were:

BARDSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL. Logan Best, Jordan Clements, Sophia Downs, Ying Lin, Roland Phelps, William Rapier, Campbell Roby.

BETHLEHEM HIGH SCHOOL. Logan Ballard, Kathleen Brown, Samuel Cecconi, Clayton Davis, Lauren DeBold, Morgan Maleske, Madeline Ritchie, Zander Tirabasso.

NELSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL. Jaymes Garcia, Stone Garcia, Brett Phelps, Brooke Stumph, Holden Underwood.

THOMAS NELSON HIGH SCHOOL. Stone Boone, Elizabeth Hite, Cora House, Alex Mattingly, Carley Montgomery, Turner Roach, Carlyn Spalding.

GATTON ACADEMY. Annabelle Roberts-Nault.

These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards, which they can use to continue their education beyond high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.

This designation is named in honor of the late state Sen. Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.

KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky. In some cases, the award may be used at an out-of-state school if the major the student is pursuing is unavailable in Kentucky. No application is necessary for KEES awards.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.

-30-