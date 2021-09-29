Bardstown City Council approves lower real estate, personal property tax rates

Mayor Dick Heaton

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 — The Bardstown City Council gave final approval of the 2021-22 tax rates, which is slightly lower than last year’s tax rate.

The council approved lowering the rate for real estate and personal property from 17.9 cents per $100 of value to 17.8 cents per $100 value.

The lower rate was the result of growth in the city’s property assessments. While slightly lower, the new rate still will net the city 4 percent of additional tax revenue, which amounts to approximately $98,416 in new revenue.

Mayor Dick Heaton noted that the additional revenue will be spent covering energy and other costs of the city’s operation.

NEW SUPERVISOR POSITION. The council approved the first reading of changes to the city’s classification and compensation plan that adds a newly created position of sanitation supervisor.

When the city’s Superintendent of Public Works Ben Burd retired, he suggested that the city create a separate supervisory position to handle the garbage collection department. The change would allow the public works superintendent to focus on primarily on utility issues.

Mayor Heaton said new position would be a working supervisory job, and the supervisor would be able to help with collection if the crews were shorthanded.

TAP GRANT RESOLUTION. The council approved giving the mayor authorization to apply for a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant that would be used to connect the city’s recently completed multi-use path along KY 245 with Templin Avenue via Chambers Boulevard.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council will next meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

