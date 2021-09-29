Obituary: Letha Mae Morrison, 86, Bardstown

Letha Mae Morrison, 86, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 23, 1935, in Bardstown and was a member of Wickland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Junior Morrison.

She is survived by two sons, James P. Morrison of Louisville and Joseph W. Morrison of Florida; one sister, Louise Jackson of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Joe Morrison and Tabitha Morrison; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Wickland Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

