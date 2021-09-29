Obituary: Goldie Marie Mann, 32, Cox’s Creek
Goldie Marie Mann, 32, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 27, 1989, in Louisville. She was a student at JCTC and just a few months from graduation. She worked at Handy Food Mart. She was an avid UK fan and was all about her boys. She had a smile that never ended, and her favorite saying was “Living the dream.”
She is survived by her parents, Patricia and Teddy Henderson; two sons, Rashad Anderson of Jackson, Tenn., and Kaden Mann of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Kennith Mann and Tommy Underwood, both of Radcliff; one aunt, Kim (Dale) Losch of Cox’s Creek; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Eldon Morgan officiating.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-