Obituary: Rose Ellen Norman, 66, New Haven

Rose Ellen Norman, 66, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Baptist Health in Elizabethtown. She was a native of Bardstown, a retired housekeeper, and attended Rolling Fork Christian Church. She had a great love for her family and her cats.

ROSE ELLEN NORMAN

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry T. and Dora O’Neal Norman.

She is survived by one daughter, Gail Norman (Johnathan); three brothers, James Nomran, Johnny Nomran and Joe Norman; two sisters, Wanda Mattingly and Juanita Dalton; and two grandchildren, Jacob Bennigfield and Brayden Bennigfield.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the family in care of the funeral home to help with expenses.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

