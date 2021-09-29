Obituary: Jesse Earl Johnson, 81, Culvertown

Jesse Earl Johnson, 81, of Culvertown, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 25, 1940, to the late Anthony Earl and Marjorie May McCubbins Johnson. He loved to be outdoors fishing or handling his chickens. He loved chicken fighting and found a new hobby making knives out of deer antlers and wood pieces. He loved to work with his hands. He was loved and adored by his wife, Patsy, his children, grandchildren, his friends, and last but not least, all the babies he carried in his arms over the years. He was a retired construction worker, a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Kentucky Game Cock Association, and Laborers International of North America.

JESSE EARL JOHNSON

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Alice Johnson Nalley; three brothers, Tony Earl Johnson, Paul Allen Johnson, and infant brother Frank Erin Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Beth Johnson and Patsy Martin Johnson; and his beloved dog of 15 years, Sam.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Johnson; three daughters, Roxane Meredith (Tim) of Hodgenville, and Rosie Johnson and Raven Downs (Chad), both of New Haven; three brothers, Randall Johnson (Aggie) and Bobby Johnson, both of New Haven, and Samuel Johnson of South Carolina;

four sisters, Cecilia Bryan (Ronnie) of Bardstown, and Theresa Donahue (Ricky) and Maggie Jackson (Ricky), both of New Haven, and Annette Price of Tennessee; one brother-in-law, Junie Nalley of New Haven; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces nephews, and special children he loved over the years.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be CJ Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Brant Downs, Chris Martin, Cole Meredith, Cody Meredith, and Paul Donahue.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

