Obituary: Robert Ray ‘Bob’ Robinson, 73

Robert Ray “Bob” Robinson, 73, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He was born Feb. 9, 1948, in Bloomfield to the late Louise and W.B. Robinson. He served in the U.S. Army and received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Indiana Southeast. He was a member and deacon of the Bloomfield Christian Church Disciples of Christ. He was a very successful business person who worked 40-plus years in the banking and digital payments industries where he helped grow companies and most importantly, improve the lives of countless employees and friends in his executive leadership positions. He would volunteer his time for anyone in need, was a hard worker and was always a pleasure to be around.

He enjoyed farming and spent many years raising beef cattle on the Robinson family farm. He was an avid fisherman and bird hunter. He enjoyed all sports and was a fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

He was married to Vicki Holt Robinson for 52 years and they had three children, Becky, Robby and Kyle. He was a loving husband, father and provider for his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Armstrong and Shelby Anderson; one brother, Charles Robinson; and one nephew, Stuart Wayne Robinson.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Holt Robinson; one daughter, Becky Faith of Elk Creek; two sons, Robby (Sunshine) Robinson and Kyle Robinson, both of Bloomfield; two sisters, Dorothy Kidwell and Connie Robinson, both of Louisville; four grandchildren, Clayton, Alexis, Jeremy and Jolie; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Tom Pierce officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

