Obituary: Roy Dale Monroe, 69, Bloomfield

Roy Dale Monroe, 69, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 21, 1952, in Spencer County. He was a farmer, a charter member of Wakefield Baptist Church, a member of Mount Eden Saddle Club and International Barrel Racing Association. He really enjoyed farming, horses, storytelling, loved life, people, and his family. He was a big presence to everybody.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Christine Monroe.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lisa Monroe of Bloomfield; two sons, Marc Monroe of Louisville and Lucas (Savannah) Monroe of Bloomfield; three siblings, Helen McClain of Shelbyville, Frances Hagan of Bloomfield, and Truman (Linda) Monroe of Taylorsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating and assisted by Bro. Roger Hodge. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Wakefield Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

