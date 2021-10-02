Obituary: V. Louise Hay, 81, Elizabethtown

V. Louise Hay, 81, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elizabethtown. She was born in Cecilia to Isaac and Sophie Helms Goodman. Louise worked at E-Town Sportswear as a seamstresses for a number of years. She was known as a mother and Granny to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Marcella Hay; three sisters, Pauline Turner, Ruby Mears and Frances Folden; and five brothers, Lawrence Goodman, Roy Goodman, Jimmy Goodman, Johnnie Goodman and Oval Goodman.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen (Eugene) Curtsinger of Bardstown and Shirley (Skeeter) Stillwell of Eastview; two sons, Gerald Hay and Marshall (Pam) Hay, both of Big Clifty; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Marvin Dodson officiating. Burial is in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

The family requests visitors wear a mask and try to social distance.

The Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

