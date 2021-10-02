Obituary: Julia Mae Goodin Cox, 98, Hodgenville

Julia Mae Goodin Cox, 98, of Hodgenville, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville. She was born in Hodgenville March 1, 1923 to the late Geneva Goodin. She was a loving mother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was a house keeper and cook.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one son, James Williams; one sisters, Ellorie Hodge; and one brother Stanley Goodin.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, with the Rev. Terry Robertson officiating. Burial is in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgevnille Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-