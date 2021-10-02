Obituary: Joseph Doyle Downs, 80, Greenbriar

Joseph Doyle Downs, 80, of Greenbriar, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 18, 1941, in Nelson County. He was a retired employee of Eastern Kentucky Power Company with 31 ½ years of services. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Monroe and Glassie Riggs Downs; and one sister, Shirley Downs Adams.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Frances Newton Downs; three children, Terry Downs (Brenda) and Deleta Downs (Billy), both of Greenbriar and Nina Downs Wethington (Tom) of Campbellsville; 10 grandchildren, Carrie Durbin (Bill), Travis Downs (Tiffany), Treca Lyvers (John Wathen), Alisha Lyvers, Bill Wethington (Ashley Couch), Christy Downs, Kelsey Smith (Tyler), Ace Downs (Taleeah Hall), Scott Brown and Sarah Downs (Jarred); 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Kelsey Smith, Christy Downs, Travis Downs, Treca Lyvers, T.J. Reardon, Ace Downs, Bill Wethington and Tom Wethington.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

